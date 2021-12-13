NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NSK from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

OTCMKTS NPSKY opened at $13.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.05. NSK has a twelve month low of $12.82 and a twelve month high of $21.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.54 and a 200 day moving average of $15.13.

NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). NSK had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter.

NSK Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of bearings, automotive products, precision machinery, and mechatronic products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Machinery, Automotive, and Others. The Industrial Machinery segment produces and sells industrial machinery bearings, ball screws, and linear guides.

