NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NSK from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.
OTCMKTS NPSKY opened at $13.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.05. NSK has a twelve month low of $12.82 and a twelve month high of $21.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.54 and a 200 day moving average of $15.13.
About NSK
NSK Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of bearings, automotive products, precision machinery, and mechatronic products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Machinery, Automotive, and Others. The Industrial Machinery segment produces and sells industrial machinery bearings, ball screws, and linear guides.
Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share
Receive News & Ratings for NSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.