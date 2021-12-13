Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on CubicFarm Systems (OTCMKTS:CUBXF)

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of CubicFarm Systems (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of CubicFarm Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

CUBXF stock opened at $0.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.09. CubicFarm Systems has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $1.85.

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

