MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$74.29.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTY shares. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Veritas Investment Research cut shares of MTY Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of MTY Food Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

MTY opened at C$59.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$62.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$63.13. MTY Food Group has a twelve month low of C$47.15 and a twelve month high of C$72.10.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 8th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$150.80 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MTY Food Group will post 3.7900002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.65%.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

