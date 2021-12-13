FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.42.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FIGS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on FIGS from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of FIGS in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FIGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other FIGS news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 84,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $2,597,603.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 1,645,813 shares of company stock worth $64,867,588 in the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in FIGS by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in FIGS by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FIGS during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FIGS during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in FIGS during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FIGS stock opened at $24.65 on Monday. FIGS has a fifty-two week low of $24.21 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.92.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $102.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.75 million. FIGS had a negative return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that FIGS will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

