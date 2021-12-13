Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $31.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Couchbase Inc. provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BASE. Barclays cut their target price on Couchbase from $52.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. William Blair began coverage on Couchbase in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Couchbase from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Couchbase from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Couchbase from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.38.

Shares of BASE opened at $25.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.41. Couchbase has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $52.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.84) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Couchbase will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter worth $778,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter valued at $33,534,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter valued at $123,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter valued at $6,808,000. 11.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

