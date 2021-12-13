Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) PT Raised to $27.00

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) had its price target lifted by Truist Securities from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kimco Realty from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kimco Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.50 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.77.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Kimco Realty stock opened at $22.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.51. Kimco Realty has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $24.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.98.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.88 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 79.68% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kimco Realty will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

In other Kimco Realty news, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $95,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $2,145,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 29.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,265 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 86.2% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,938,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675,052 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,869,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,527,000 after purchasing an additional 17,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the third quarter worth approximately $934,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.