Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apartment Income REIT Corp. focused on the ownership and management of apartment communities principally in the United States. Apartment Income REIT Corp. is based in DENVER. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist increased their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a sell rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.64.

AIRC stock opened at $52.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -113.65. Apartment Income REIT has a twelve month low of $35.99 and a twelve month high of $54.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. Research analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -382.61%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIRC. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 314,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,897,000 after acquiring an additional 6,460 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 116,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,543,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 56,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

