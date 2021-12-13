Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Given New $10.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $23.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

RDUS has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an underperform rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Radius Health from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Radius Health currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.

RDUS opened at $7.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $335.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.17. Radius Health has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $26.16.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $56.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Radius Health will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Radius Health news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,295,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp purchased 768,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.17 per share, with a total value of $5,507,786.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,578,862 shares of company stock valued at $13,141,528. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Radius Health by 319.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 4,393 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Radius Health by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000.

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

