Benchmark Begins Coverage on Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB)

Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) in a report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a speculative buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spruce Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink lowered Spruce Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Spruce Biosciences from $26.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Spruce Biosciences from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Spruce Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.10.

Get Spruce Biosciences alerts:

Shares of Spruce Biosciences stock opened at $2.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a current ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Spruce Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $28.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.46.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.08. Analysts forecast that Spruce Biosciences will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Spruce Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Spruce Biosciences by 223.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Spruce Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Spruce Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Spruce Biosciences by 14.0% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

About Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Spruce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spruce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.