Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $48.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Origin Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company which provides services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net-worth individuals and retail clients. The Company offers banking products and services such as savings accounts, debit and credit cards, business and personal loans, mortgages, cash management, line of credit, online banking, and e-statements. Origin Bancorp Inc. is based Louisiana, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Origin Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Origin Bancorp has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.75.

Origin Bancorp stock opened at $42.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $989.42 million, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Origin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $25.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.13.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $68.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.74 million. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 32.40% and a return on equity of 14.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Origin Bancorp will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.56%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OBNK. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Origin Bancorp by 912.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Origin Bancorp by 13.2% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 70,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 8,205 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Origin Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Origin Bancorp by 0.9% during the second quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 87,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Origin Bancorp by 30.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 8,015 shares in the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

