Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Lowered to $340.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $550.00 to $340.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. The company was not immune to the broader Ad Tech industry multiple compression this year amid chip shortages, supply chain headwinds, fear of rising interest rates, and pandemic related cautiousness, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Martin adds however that she remains positive on Roku stock as a pure-play way to invest in growth of the U.S. over-the-top and connected-TV ecosystems, with an advertising addressable market in the U.S. from traditional linear TV advertising revenue reported in 2021 estimated at $60B.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $390.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $440.00 to $365.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $404.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $229.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $280.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $341.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Roku has a 12 month low of $196.94 and a 12 month high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roku will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.22, for a total transaction of $26,368,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $25,280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 506,541 shares of company stock worth $147,734,623 in the last 90 days. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Roku by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Roku by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

