Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Lowered to “Neutral” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird cut shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $37.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $110.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RETA. SVB Leerink restated a market perform rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $282.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.71.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of RETA stock opened at $29.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.48. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $153.41.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.97) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $7.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 81.91% and a negative net margin of 2,020.49%. The company’s revenue was up 428.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.94) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -8.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RETA. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 6,360.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

Featured Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.