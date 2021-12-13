fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) in a research note published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FUBO. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of fuboTV from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of fuboTV from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.56.

Shares of FUBO stock opened at $17.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 3.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.30 and its 200 day moving average is $26.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. fuboTV has a 52-week low of $14.64 and a 52-week high of $62.29.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.06. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 85.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.14%. The business had revenue of $156.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.49 million. Analysts anticipate that fuboTV will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Gandler sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $1,723,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FUBO. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV in the second quarter worth about $300,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV in the second quarter worth about $6,307,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of fuboTV by 20.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of fuboTV by 109.5% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 22,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 11,735 shares during the period. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its position in shares of fuboTV by 71.0% in the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 23,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 9,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

About fuboTV

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

