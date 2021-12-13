Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “RADIUS GLBL INF is a blank check company. It aims to acquire a business via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. RADIUS GLBL INF is based in New York. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RADI. Raymond James raised Radius Global Infrastructure from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

NASDAQ RADI opened at $16.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $18.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.04.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $27.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Radius Global Infrastructure will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $254,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo sold 591,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $9,530,466.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,309,863 shares of company stock worth $21,262,284. Company insiders own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Radius Global Infrastructure by 30.9% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 7,623 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 57,609 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,415,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

