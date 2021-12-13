Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) versus IGO (OTCMKTS:IGOI) Head-To-Head Review

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) and IGO (OTCMKTS:IGOI) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.4% of Markforged shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of IGO shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Markforged and IGO’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Markforged N/A N/A -$2.61 million N/A N/A IGO $62.72 million 0.39 $4.43 million $0.48 6.46

IGO has higher revenue and earnings than Markforged.

Profitability

This table compares Markforged and IGO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Markforged N/A N/A N/A IGO 5.63% N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Markforged has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IGO has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Markforged and IGO, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Markforged 0 1 2 0 2.67 IGO 0 0 0 0 N/A

Markforged presently has a consensus target price of $12.75, suggesting a potential upside of 142.86%. Given Markforged’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Markforged is more favorable than IGO.

Summary

IGO beats Markforged on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Markforged Company Profile

oneis a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a business combination with one or more target businesses. one’s efforts to identify a prospective partner business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region, although it intends to focus its search on partner businesses operating in North America in the innovation economy.

IGO Company Profile

iGo, Inc. engages in the provision of metallic blade products for the meat cutting, food cutting and wood cutting industries to the global market. The company was founded on May 4, 1995 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

