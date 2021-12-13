Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WASHINGTON R.E. INV. TRUST is a self-administered qualified equity real estate investment trust. The Trust’s business consists of the ownership of income-producing real estate properties principally in the Greater Washington-Baltimore Region. The Trust has a fundamental strategy of regional focus, diversified property type ownership and conservative financial management. “

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

WRE has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist decreased their target price on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of WRE opened at $25.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 8.31 and a current ratio of 8.31. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $20.74 and a 12 month high of $27.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.29 and a beta of 0.86.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $42.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.44 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 485.71%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,968,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,267,000 after buying an additional 121,495 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,444,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,222,000 after purchasing an additional 433,733 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,013,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,506 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,423,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,051,000 after acquiring an additional 93,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 628.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,634,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,597,000 after buying an additional 3,135,778 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

Read More: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.