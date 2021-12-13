McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target Raised to $265.00 at Bank of America

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on MCK. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on McKesson from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on McKesson from $229.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on McKesson from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on McKesson from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McKesson has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $264.17.

Get McKesson alerts:

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $233.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.76. McKesson has a fifty-two week low of $169.09 and a fifty-two week high of $233.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $214.66 and a 200 day moving average of $203.67.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that McKesson will post 22.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.25%.

In other news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 8,426 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.92, for a total transaction of $1,878,323.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,234,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,791 shares of company stock worth $11,362,145. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in McKesson by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.