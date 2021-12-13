W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Research Coverage Started at Truist

Truist initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $105.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Truist Securities started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised W. R. Berkley from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a market perform rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.00.

Shares of WRB opened at $80.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. W. R. Berkley has a 1-year low of $61.49 and a 1-year high of $84.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.61 and a 200 day moving average of $76.37.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 11.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous special dividend of $0.33. This represents a yield of 0.6%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 9.34%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 1,431.8% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

About W. R. Berkley

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

