Oppenheimer Raises Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Price Target to $95.00

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lovesac’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

LOVE has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lovesac from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, September 11th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Lovesac from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Lovesac from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lovesac presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $105.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $81.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 2.31. Lovesac has a 52 week low of $36.12 and a 52 week high of $95.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.17.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $116.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.19 million. Lovesac had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 31.26%. Lovesac’s revenue was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lovesac will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total transaction of $406,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 23,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $1,672,199.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 469,878 shares of company stock valued at $37,468,996 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Lovesac by 174.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,459,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,476,000 after purchasing an additional 927,377 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Lovesac in the third quarter valued at $18,661,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lovesac by 48.0% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 742,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,080,000 after purchasing an additional 240,921 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lovesac by 107.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 346,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,906,000 after buying an additional 179,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lovesac in the third quarter valued at $9,078,000. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

