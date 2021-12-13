Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) Price Target Cut to $13.00

Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CYAD. Jonestrading reiterated a hold rating on shares of Celyad Oncology in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celyad Oncology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Celyad Oncology stock opened at $4.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 0.97. Celyad Oncology has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $9.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.54.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Celyad Oncology stock. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 160,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000. Endurant Capital Management LP owned about 1.04% of Celyad Oncology as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celyad Oncology Company Profile

Celyad Oncology SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cardiology and Immuno-Oncology. The Cardiology segment includes the company’s Cardiopoiesis, Corquest, and C-Cathez platforms.

