Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) PT Lowered to $62.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the cable giant’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James cut Comcast from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Comcast from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.33.

CMCSA opened at $48.45 on Thursday. Comcast has a 52 week low of $47.59 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.12. The firm has a market cap of $221.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 4,745 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 18,461 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 43,559 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

