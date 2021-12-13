Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $538.33 Million

Equities research analysts expect Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) to report sales of $538.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Primo Water’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $517.75 million and the highest is $546.10 million. Primo Water reported sales of $505.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full-year sales of $2.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Primo Water.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $550.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PRMW shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Primo Water from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Primo Water from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Primo Water from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

NYSE PRMW opened at $17.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Primo Water has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $20.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.92 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -192.31%.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 104,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $1,979,706.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jason R. Ausher sold 14,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $259,720.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 514,862 shares of company stock valued at $9,580,311 over the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRMW. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Primo Water by 24.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 207,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 41,470 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Primo Water in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,343,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 4.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,150,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,705,000 after acquiring an additional 133,304 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 8.2% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 124,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 9,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 23.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,458,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,600,000 after acquiring an additional 842,913 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

