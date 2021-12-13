Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galecto Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company with advanced programs in fibrosis and cancer centered on galectin-3 and LOXL2. The Company’s pipeline includes an inhaled galectin-3 modulator currently in Phase 2b for the potential treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Galecto Inc. is headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

NASDAQ GLTO opened at $2.48 on Thursday. Galecto has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $16.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.24.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Galecto will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLTO. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Galecto during the third quarter worth about $874,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Galecto during the second quarter worth about $1,053,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Galecto during the third quarter worth about $547,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Galecto during the third quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Galecto during the second quarter worth about $378,000. 45.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galecto Company Profile

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

