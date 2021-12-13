ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Given a C$15.00 Price Target at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$15.00 price target on ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

ARX has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ARC Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$15.00 price objective on shares of ARC Resources in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James set a C$17.50 price objective on ARC Resources and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$15.75 to C$16.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$16.37.

ARX stock opened at C$11.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$11.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.45. The stock has a market cap of C$8.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95. ARC Resources has a 52-week low of C$5.80 and a 52-week high of C$13.34.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C($0.34). The business had revenue of C$1.58 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ARC Resources will post 1.8933451 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.16%.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

