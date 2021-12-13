IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $8.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “IN8bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of cancers, including solid tumors using allogeneic, autologous, and genetically modified gamma-delta T cells. The company’s principal candidate includes INB-200, which are in clinical stage. IN8bio Inc. is based in New York. “

Get IN8bio alerts:

INAB has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of IN8bio in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of IN8bio in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INAB opened at $6.62 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.96. IN8bio has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32.

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.11. On average, analysts expect that IN8bio will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of IN8bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,520,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in IN8bio during the third quarter worth about $1,763,000. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new stake in IN8bio during the third quarter worth about $555,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in IN8bio during the third quarter worth about $434,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in IN8bio during the third quarter worth about $175,000. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IN8bio Company Profile

IN8bio Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of cancers, including solid tumors using allogeneic, autologous, and genetically modified gamma-delta T cells. The company’s principal candidate includes INB-200, which are in clinical stage. IN8bio Inc is based in New York.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IN8bio (INAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IN8bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IN8bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.