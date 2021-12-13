Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Earns “Buy” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ABR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of NYSE ABR opened at $18.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.46. Arbor Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $13.48 and a 1-year high of $20.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 33.04, a quick ratio of 33.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 78.75%. The firm had revenue of $69.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 60.76%.

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green bought 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.13 per share, for a total transaction of $44,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABR. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,279,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,617,000 after purchasing an additional 958,339 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 421.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,007,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,949,000 after purchasing an additional 814,198 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,494,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,635,000 after purchasing an additional 635,468 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 1,741.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 567,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,121,000 after purchasing an additional 537,112 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 562.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 509,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,086,000 after purchasing an additional 432,909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

