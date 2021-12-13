JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$40.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TECK.B. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a C$32.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Teck Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources to C$43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$41.13.

TECK.B stock opened at C$34.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$33.74 and a 200-day moving average price of C$30.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.31. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of C$21.65 and a 52-week high of C$37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

