Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Price Target Increased to C$66.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$70.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their target price on Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Dollarama from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. CIBC upped their target price on Dollarama from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.71.

Shares of OTCMKTS DLMAF opened at $45.95 on Friday. Dollarama has a twelve month low of $37.48 and a twelve month high of $47.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.43.

Dollarama, Inc engages in the provision of online shopping services to various customers. It offers an assortment of general merchandise, consumable products, and seasonal items. The company was founded by Lawrence Rossy in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

