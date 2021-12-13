Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) versus Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Financial Review

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) and Snap (NYSE:SNAP) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Health Catalyst and Snap’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Health Catalyst $188.85 million 10.23 -$115.02 million ($3.28) -11.32 Snap $2.51 billion 32.64 -$944.84 million ($0.42) -121.00

Health Catalyst has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Snap. Snap is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Health Catalyst, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Health Catalyst and Snap’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Health Catalyst -63.88% -22.56% -12.08% Snap -16.72% -23.65% -10.23%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.5% of Snap shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Health Catalyst shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Health Catalyst has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Snap has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Health Catalyst and Snap, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Health Catalyst 0 1 9 1 3.00 Snap 0 6 29 0 2.83

Health Catalyst presently has a consensus price target of $61.36, indicating a potential upside of 65.31%. Snap has a consensus price target of $75.98, indicating a potential upside of 49.51%. Given Health Catalyst’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Health Catalyst is more favorable than Snap.

Summary

Snap beats Health Catalyst on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc. engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers. The company was founded by Steven C. Barlow and Thomas D. Burton in 2008 and is headquartered in South Jordan, UT.

About Snap

Snap, Inc. engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. The company was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C. Murphy in 2010 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

