Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $312.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Ameriprise have outperformed the industry over the past six months. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings have outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. The company is poised for top-line growth, given its robust asset balances, diversified investment portfolio and restructuring efforts (including the sale of the Auto & Home division, and the launch of banking products). The buyout of BMO's EMEA asset management business will likely be earnings accretive. Given a solid balance sheet, its capital deployments seem sustainable. However, higher costs (owing to technology upgrades) and outflows in the Asset Management ("AM") segment are major near-term woes. The company’s high dependence on the turbulent nature of the equity markets makes us apprehensive.”

AMP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $328.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $298.90.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $297.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.61. Ameriprise Financial has a 12 month low of $182.83 and a 12 month high of $312.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.49 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial will post 22.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.38%.

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 30,632 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total transaction of $9,302,019.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,500 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.03, for a total value of $462,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,118 shares of company stock worth $14,597,751 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMP. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 270.3% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 81.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

