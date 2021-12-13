Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) PT Lowered to $66.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $67.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on IR. Barclays lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingersoll Rand from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Vertical Research started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a hold rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.94.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $59.59 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand has a 1 year low of $40.64 and a 1 year high of $62.06. The firm has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.59 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.32.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $292,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.