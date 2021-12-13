Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $58.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Apartment Income REIT Corp. focused on the ownership and management of apartment communities principally in the United States. Apartment Income REIT Corp. is based in DENVER. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AIRC. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a sell rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.64.

Shares of AIRC stock opened at $52.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Apartment Income REIT has a 1 year low of $35.99 and a 1 year high of $54.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.65.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 3.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apartment Income REIT will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is currently -382.61%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 0.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC increased its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 0.8% during the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 29,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 12.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. increased its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 0.8% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 48,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 2.9% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

