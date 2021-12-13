Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group (OTCMKTS:SCPAF) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group (OTCMKTS:SCPAF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group to a hold rating and set a $2.95 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

OTCMKTS SCPAF opened at $1.81 on Friday. Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.74.

SCA Property Group (SCP) includes two internally managed real estate investment trusts owning a portfolio of quality neighbourhood and sub-regional shopping centres located across Australia. The SCA Property Group invests in shopping centres predominantly anchored by non-discretionary retailers, with long term leases to tenants such as Woolworths Limited, Coles Group Limited and companies in the Wesfarmers Limited group.

