Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) PT Lowered to 6,527.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 8,632.00 to 6,527.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,136.17.

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com stock opened at $11.17 on Friday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1 year low of $10.68 and a 1 year high of $19.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRUB. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 213.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,546,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,022 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com during the 2nd quarter worth $655,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 7,845.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 236.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 9,315 shares during the last quarter.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

