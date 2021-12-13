C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $40.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “C4 Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on harnessing the body’s natural regulation of protein levels to develop novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions and other diseases. C4 Therapeutics Inc. is based in WATERTOWN, Mass. “

CCCC has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a hold rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, C4 Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCCC opened at $34.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.13. C4 Therapeutics has a one year low of $28.60 and a one year high of $51.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.47 and a current ratio of 8.47.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 265.03% and a negative return on equity of 26.49%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total transaction of $33,929.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elena Prokupets sold 54,193 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total transaction of $2,645,702.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,894 shares of company stock valued at $5,510,840. 21.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCCC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $53,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 202.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 8.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 317.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. 70.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

