Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) Price Target Increased to C$18.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NSR. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$18.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

NSR stock opened at C$9.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$530.31 million and a PE ratio of 41.97. Nomad Royalty has a 12 month low of C$7.34 and a 12 month high of C$12.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$9.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.25, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Nomad Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.01%.

Nomad Royalty Company Profile

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

