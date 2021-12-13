Head-To-Head Contrast: Pro-Dex (PDEX) & Its Peers

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ: PDEX) is one of 196 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Pro-Dex to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Pro-Dex and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pro-Dex 0 0 0 0 N/A Pro-Dex Competitors 1005 4156 7577 203 2.54

As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 32.01%. Given Pro-Dex’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pro-Dex has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pro-Dex and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pro-Dex $38.03 million $4.45 million 21.74 Pro-Dex Competitors $1.14 billion $82.54 million -0.02

Pro-Dex’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Pro-Dex. Pro-Dex is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.5% of Pro-Dex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.6% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 41.2% of Pro-Dex shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pro-Dex and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pro-Dex 10.77% 20.30% 10.43% Pro-Dex Competitors -716.58% -77.40% -17.88%

Risk & Volatility

Pro-Dex has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pro-Dex’s competitors have a beta of 0.94, meaning that their average stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pro-Dex beats its competitors on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Pro-Dex Company Profile

Pro-Dex, Inc. engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical device and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches. The company was founded on January 26, 1994 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

