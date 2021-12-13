VanEck ETF Trust (TSE:EINC) Given a C$28.00 Price Target by Eight Capital Analysts

Eight Capital set a C$28.00 price target on VanEck ETF Trust (TSE:EINC) in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on EINC. CIBC set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of VanEck ETF Trust and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. National Bankshares set a C$24.00 price target on shares of VanEck ETF Trust and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of VanEck ETF Trust in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a buy rating and a C$27.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of VanEck ETF Trust stock opened at C$18.08 on Thursday. VanEck ETF Trust has a twelve month low of C$16.26 and a twelve month high of C$26.06.

