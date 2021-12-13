MEG Energy’s (MEG) “NA” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their na rating on shares of MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) in a research note published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a C$15.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$12.00.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MEG. ATB Capital reissued a sector perform rating and issued a C$14.75 price target on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Tudor Pickering dropped their price target on MEG Energy to C$13.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price target on MEG Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on MEG Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MEG Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$12.60.

Shares of MEG Energy stock opened at C$12.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.71 billion and a PE ratio of 30.45. MEG Energy has a 12 month low of C$4.19 and a 12 month high of C$12.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.25.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.08 billion. Analysts predict that MEG Energy will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

