MEG Energy’s (MEG) “NA” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their na rating on shares of MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) in a research note published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a C$15.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$12.00.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MEG. ATB Capital reissued a sector perform rating and issued a C$14.75 price target on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Tudor Pickering dropped their price target on MEG Energy to C$13.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price target on MEG Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on MEG Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MEG Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$12.60.
Shares of MEG Energy stock opened at C$12.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.71 billion and a PE ratio of 30.45. MEG Energy has a 12 month low of C$4.19 and a 12 month high of C$12.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.25.
MEG Energy Company Profile
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
See Also: What are economic reports?
Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.