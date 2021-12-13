Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.27 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) will report sales of $8.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.45 million to $9.18 million. Alpine Income Property Trust reported sales of $5.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will report full year sales of $28.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.76 million to $29.72 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $38.75 million, with estimates ranging from $33.00 million to $42.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alpine Income Property Trust.

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.70.

In other Alpine Income Property Trust news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 4,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $86,521.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 7,088 shares of company stock worth $125,025. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the third quarter worth $29,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 146,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 55.46% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust stock opened at $19.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.76 million, a P/E ratio of 111.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Alpine Income Property Trust has a twelve month low of $13.77 and a twelve month high of $20.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. This is a boost from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 635.29%.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.