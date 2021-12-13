$639.67 Million in Sales Expected for Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) will announce $639.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Visteon’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $642.78 million and the lowest is $634.91 million. Visteon posted sales of $787.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visteon will report full year sales of $2.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.09 billion to $3.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Visteon.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Visteon had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Visteon’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

VC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Visteon from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Visteon from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visteon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.91.

VC opened at $114.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.26. Visteon has a 1 year low of $91.61 and a 1 year high of $147.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 115.46 and a beta of 2.04.

In related news, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 2,000 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.38, for a total transaction of $238,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Visteon by 73,048.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 719,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,050,000 after buying an additional 718,797 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 958.4% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 306,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,898,000 after purchasing an additional 277,234 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 32.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,065,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,881,000 after purchasing an additional 262,764 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 19.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,555,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,813,000 after purchasing an additional 256,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 51.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 642,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,622,000 after purchasing an additional 216,817 shares in the last quarter.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

