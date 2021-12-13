UBS Group Cuts Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Price Target to 2,700.00

Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from 2,900.00 to 2,700.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ASBFY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Associated British Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Associated British Foods currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,367.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASBFY opened at $25.94 on Friday. Associated British Foods has a twelve month low of $23.80 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.05.

Associated British Foods Plc engages in the business of manufacturing and trading of consumer goods. It operates through the following business segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. The Grocery segment produces beverages, sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread, baked goods, cereals, herbs and spices, and meat products.

