ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Rating Reiterated by Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering restated their buy rating on shares of ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Tudor Pickering currently has a C$15.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cormark reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of ARC Resources in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James set a C$17.50 price objective on shares of ARC Resources and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$16.37.

ARC Resources stock opened at C$11.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.45, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.37. ARC Resources has a 1 year low of C$5.80 and a 1 year high of C$13.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$11.88 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.35. The company has a market cap of C$8.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.95.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C($0.34). The company had revenue of C$1.58 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ARC Resources will post 1.8933451 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a boost from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is currently 58.16%.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

