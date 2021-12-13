Barclays Cuts TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Price Target to 200.00

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from 230.00 to 200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TUIFY. AlphaValue cut shares of TUI to a reduce rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TUI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of TUI from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TUI presently has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of $101.25.

Shares of TUIFY stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. TUI has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $5.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.15.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.2925 dividend. This represents a yield of 14.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th.

TUI AG engages in the provision of tour, hotel and resort, and cruise services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Region, Central Region, Western Region, Hotels and Resorts, Cruises, and Other Tourism. The Northern Region segment includes tour operators, airlines, and cruise business in the UK, Ireland, and the Nordics.

