Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) had its price objective hoisted by Truist from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays started coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $124.08.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $130.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $81.85 and a 52 week high of $135.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.63 and a 200-day moving average of $121.13.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.64). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 26.33%. The business had revenue of $247.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.25%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FRT. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 46.4% in the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 2,690,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,298,000 after purchasing an additional 852,840 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1,532.7% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 472,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,339,000 after buying an additional 443,373 shares in the last quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,692,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 403.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 333,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,133,000 after purchasing an additional 267,694 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 64.5% in the third quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 605,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,445,000 after purchasing an additional 237,501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

