Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) PT Lowered to CHF 680 at Barclays

Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) had its target price cut by Barclays from CHF 690 to CHF 680 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

GBERY has been the subject of several other research reports. Cheuvreux cut Geberit from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Geberit from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale restated a hold rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $680.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS GBERY opened at $79.77 on Friday. Geberit has a twelve month low of $59.01 and a twelve month high of $84.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.41.

Geberit AG engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of sanitary products and systems for the residential and industrial construction industry. It offers installation and flushing systems such as installation systems, cisterns and mechanisms; bathroom system such as bathroom ceramics and furniture, showers and bathtubs, taps and controls, and shower toilets; and piping systems such as building drainage and supply systems.

