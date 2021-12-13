Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) to “Buy”

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $8.25 target price on the credit services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.00% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a specialty finance company. It provides customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. The company generates current income and capital appreciation by providing companies with flexible and innovative financing solutions including first and second lien loans, unsecured and mezzanine loans and preferred equity. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation, formerly known as Fifth Street Finance Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.88.

OCSL stock opened at $7.50 on Friday. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a one year low of $5.44 and a one year high of $7.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.40.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 113.31% and a return on equity of 8.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 4,214,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $29,922,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 48,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $361,297.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,384,971 shares of company stock valued at $31,201,669. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 241.7% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

Featured Article: Call Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.