Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $333.96 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) will report sales of $333.96 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Fox Factory’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $328.80 million and the highest is $338.80 million. Fox Factory reported sales of $262.39 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Fox Factory will report full year sales of $1.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fox Factory.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.73 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 12.95%. The company’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share.

Zacks Investment Research raised Fox Factory from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

NASDAQ FOXF opened at $176.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.82 and its 200-day moving average is $158.13. Fox Factory has a one year low of $94.55 and a one year high of $190.29.

In related news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 5,000 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $770,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

