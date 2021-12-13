Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Hold Rating for Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised Mister Car Wash from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America raised Mister Car Wash from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. FIG Partners raised Mister Car Wash to a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mister Car Wash from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

Shares of MCW stock opened at $17.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.81. Mister Car Wash has a 1-year low of $15.67 and a 1-year high of $24.49.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Mister Car Wash had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mister Car Wash will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,947,156,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,186,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,582,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,135,000 after buying an additional 1,088,417 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter worth $104,419,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,443,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,090,000 after purchasing an additional 936,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.