The Sage Group’s (SGE) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of The Sage Group (LON:SGE) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 735 ($9.75) price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SGE. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Monday, November 15th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 720 ($9.55) target price on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 520 ($6.90) to GBX 570 ($7.56) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.96) target price on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 710.83 ($9.43).

Get The Sage Group alerts:

Shares of SGE opened at GBX 824.40 ($10.93) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £8.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.59. The Sage Group has a 12-month low of GBX 543.20 ($7.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 831.20 ($11.02). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 747.41 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 717.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.27.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.63 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $6.05. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. The Sage Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.67%.

In related news, insider Andrew Duff acquired 13,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 758 ($10.05) per share, with a total value of £99,677 ($132,180.08).

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.